The Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL’s most valuable franchise at $2 billion, according to Sportico’s report, released last Thursday. It’s a price that few individuals in the world could pay. That said, the least valuable NFL franchise, the Cincinnati Bengals, is still worth 20% more than the Maple Leafs, which is only the 59th most valuable team in a North American sports league. In fact, all 32 NFL franchises are among the top 50 in both value and revenue. Every NFL team benefits from the league’s lucrative media rights and sponsorship deals. Each franchise was guaranteed to rake in $309 million...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO