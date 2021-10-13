ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Michigan State-Indiana game

Two teams trending in very different directions square off in Bloomington this Saturday. On one side is Michigan State, surprisingly undefeated and up to No. 10 on the latest AP Poll. The Spartans look drastically better in Year 2 for Mel Tucker and are led by a trio of offensive playmakers in Payton Thorne, Kenneth Walker III, and Jayden Reed. Oh, and wide receiver Jalen Nailer just had a record-breaking performance.