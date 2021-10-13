CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Michigan State-Indiana game

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams trending in very different directions square off in Bloomington this Saturday. On one side is Michigan State, surprisingly undefeated and up to No. 10 on the latest AP Poll. The Spartans look drastically better in Year 2 for Mel Tucker and are led by a trio of offensive playmakers in Payton Thorne, Kenneth Walker III, and Jayden Reed. Oh, and wide receiver Jalen Nailer just had a record-breaking performance.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Mel Tucker
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy