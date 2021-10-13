Independence man headed to federal prison in meth ring conviction
An Independence man will spend at least five years in federal prison for his part in a large drug distribution conspiracy in the metro area. Noah Frazier, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felony gun possession. Under federal guidelines, he faces five years to 50 years in prison. He is to be sentenced at a later date.www.examiner.net
