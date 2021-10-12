THE STRATEGIC RETREAT IS BACK!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFor at least twenty-seven years, the North Country Chamber’s board and management staff, along with a number of invited guests, had engaged in an annual Strategic Planning Retreat in the fall. Over that period, this process transformed our regional chamber from the old Clinton County version, created a set of economic development principles that guide us to this day, developed an effective new approach to government affairs, placed our organization at the heart of the Quebec-New York relations on all levels, launched an array of special services for small business and manufacturing, and created a strong platform that allowed us to render maximum assistance during the height of the pandemic.

