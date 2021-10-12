CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Rugs UK 2021: best stylish large rugs for your living room, from Oliver Bonas, Argos, the White Company

By Rochelle Barrand
Sunderland Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Whether as a statement piece to define your space or as a complement to your existing decor, a stylish area rug can make a world of difference to the atmosphere of your home while protecting your floor, absorbing noise and providing comfort.

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might still be some weeks away but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds are already dominated by the great monolith of shopping – Black Friday.Each year the sale seems to get bigger and longer, with more retailers joining in on the deals action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol to games consoles. While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the shopping bonanza, Black Friday is of particular interest to anyone that has just moved house or had a big appliance go kaput. That’s because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more...
SHOPPING
purewow.com

10 of the Best Area Rugs to Totally Transform Your Space

We don’t know about you, but after spending the whole of last year in quarantine, we’ve fallen into a bit of a home rut. We want new. We want exciting! But we also don’t want to blow our budgets on a monster home reno. To the rescue? The best area rugs. Adding these decorative pieces to your space is a sure-fire way to liven things up without needing to put forth a whole lot of effort. They also serve some practical purposes, as well. Whether you want to protect your existing floors, reduce noise or just make things cozier, a new rug can make all the difference. Here are some smart things to think about when looking for your perfect match.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugs#Design
Refinery29

11 Chic Rugs Under £100 To Bring Your Space Together

A good rug can unify a space. It can bring personality to a rented home (with no risk of losing your deposit); it can add a touch of warmth, both physical and aesthetic; it can cover a multitude of sins on the floor beneath; it can make a big room more cosy and a small room more bright.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Deals from Overstock's fall sale: Rugs, recliners, wall mirrors and more

Fall is a wonderful opportunity to transform your living space into something cozier for the colder months. It can also be the time to add a pop of color to fend off that dreary weather. Whether or not you already have an idea needing execution or if you're looking for some seasonal inspiration, check out Overstock's fall red tag sale.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

All the Best Rug Deals You Can Score This Holiday Weekend

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you haven’t heard already, now is the best time to get a jump on your holiday shopping. With so many home deals lined up this holiday weekend, you can beat the rush by taking advantage of big sales on furniture, decor, and more! Is there a rug you’ve had your eye on? Well, this could be a sign that it’s finally take the plunge! Retailers are slashing prices on tons of chic rugs right now, so you can spruce up your living space in style (and on a budget).
SHOPPING
Maxim

5 Indoor Rugs That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Living Space

From pet-friendly washables to weatherproof outdoor rugs, there’s a rug for every area of your home. Whether your space is looking a little tired after spending more than a year at home or you’re just tired of looking at the same decor, now is the time to change up the look of your home before the holidays arrive. Rugs are one of the easiest ways to change the look of any room and make it feel new and fresh without investing in high-ticket furniture. Get the play-by-play on how to choose a rug for every room — and see how our picks are perfect for any guy’s space.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SPY

Liven Up Your Fireplace Decor with a Stylish Firewood Rack

A fireplace is always the focal point of any home that has one, even when you’re not using it. If you’re fortunate enough to have a wood-burning fireplace, then it’s important to have a ready supply of firewood and fire starters on hand to keep it going. Likewise, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are spending more time gathered around our outdoor fire pits. Whether it’s inside or outside, you can’t just pile your logs on the floor like some kind of caveman. Instead, it’s worth investing in a stylish firewood rack. Firewood racks can be a stylish...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Elle

The Best Rugs To Take Even The Smallest Home From Empty To Chic In No Time At All

Rugs are one of the easiest ways to add some design to an otherwise bare living space. From minimalist black and white designs, through to this season's trendy jute textiles, and even through to maximalist animal prints, there's a rug out there for just about every taste. Whether you've got a flat full of mid-century modern furniture, or you're more of an all-glass-everything kind of girl, a rug is the perfect accent to your at-home design aesthetic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sunderland Echo

This sleek, simple appliance from Hotel Chocolat will help you make perfect hot chocolate everytime – truly velvety

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. A friend commented the only way they demarcate the days during winter is the point where they switch from drinking coffee to drinking wine. Dysfunctional as that sounds, it certainly seems to be a common refrain for the colder months - though it doesn’t have to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

Living Space: How to create a functional, stylish family room

A well-designed family room can truly be the heart of the household. But too often the family room ends up feeling like either a formal parlor — stiff and uninviting — or a free-for-all kids’ playroom. Strike a balance by picking up some of these ideas for attractive, functional family rooms that look good and work hard for the families who live there.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

6 key things to consider before renovating your bathroom

Do you ever find yourself sitting in the tub, attempting to have a relaxing soak but distracted by the unsatisfactory state of your bathroom?Maybe it’s the mildew you can’t seem to get rid of no matter how hard you scrub. Or the old-fashioned light fixtures you’ve never got round to replacing.  Perhaps it’s the impractical layout that you long to fix.Whether it’s big or small, if your bathroom is driving you to distraction and you’ve decided to overhaul the space. there are certain key factors you need to consider before you start.We asked interiors experts for their best bathroom renovation...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

The Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals to expect from Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and more

In just a few short months, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.Skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrances and electrical tools are often hugely discounted over the duration of the event and gives shoppers the chance to bag a bargain on everything...
MAKEUP
DFW Community News

Ruggable Washable Rugs

I’ve been eyeing Ruggable washable rugs for a bit now but I could never really find a pattern that I was in love with. Well, enter Jonathan Adler. I love everything JA and these rugs were no exception. Check out his full line here. I wanted something a little warmer...
HOME & GARDEN
Emily Henderson

In Search Of The Best Rugs For Kids And Pets That Are Still Actually Cozy – And The 4 Rugs We Keep Coming Back To (Guess What They Have In Common???)

I’m still furnishing the rental to be cozy and inviting but TRYING to buy for the farm at the same time – nothing temporary unless we need it here to live but won’t need it there (like bar stools). So I’ve been on the hunt for what I feel like we all want in a rug: comfortable and cozy, durable and long-lasting, sustainable, forgiving (or should I say “FURgiving” to mud/dirt/hair and wear and tear), and obviously kid-friendly. We are low-maintenance people, folks. While we have started taking our shoes off inside (Oregon, duh) I still don’t want to have to worry.
LIFESTYLE
archiproducts.com

Heymat Zen: Flexible Rugs for Home and Public Spaces

12/10/2021 - Heymat launched a whole new concept: Heymat Zen, the fexible rugs for home and public spaces. The new Heymat collection consists of robust design tiles that together can form a carpet floor and is aimed for both private use at home and for the professional market. Heymat Zen...
HOME & GARDEN
themanual.com

The 10 Best Tactical Backpacks You Need for a Rugged Commute or Adventure

Whether you’re headed out for a rugged multi-day adventure or just need a tough-as-nails bag for your daily commute, the best tactical backpacks will bring durability and functionality to your life. Made from Cordura nylon, these bags can stand up to serious abuse. No wonder they’re the prime choice of the military. MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment) compatibility allows for customization and that military-grade look. Most of these bags have a sleeve for a hydration bladder or laptop, multiple pockets, and enough space to carry the gear you’ll need.
LIFESTYLE
moneysavingmom.com

5×7 Area Rugs only $49.99 + shipping!

Zulily is having a sale on 5×7 Area Rugs and you can get them for just $49.99!. There are lots of styles to choose from but hurry – they are selling out quickly!. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy