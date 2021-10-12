CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Blizzard Tecnica Welcomes Four New PSIA National Team Members to Roster of Elite Instructors

By Campfire Collective
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LEBANON, N.H. (October 12, 2021) – Blizzard Tecnica, top-performing heritage brands in alpine and backcountry ski equipment, are proud to announce the addition of four PSIA National Team members to their roster of elite instructors. The signing of these respected professionals reaffirms the brands’ position as trusted leaders in their categories, with seven of the 16 PSIA National Team members now exclusively skiing Blizzard Tecnica products – a proportion far greater than any other manufacturer.

