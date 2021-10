It’s a product that does exactly what it says on the label, the Meguiar’s Ultimate All Wheel Cleaner is all the wheel cleaner you need…. This is one of those products that’s universally loved by all car care fanatics across the globe, and its Ronseal name gives a massive clue why. That’s right, this powerful Meguiar’s Ultimate All Wheel Cleaner also has a gentle side, as its acid-free and pH balanced formula is safe to use on all wheel finishes. Meaning that those expensive 3-piece split rims you re-mortgaged your house for won’t be damaged while it gets to work turning brake dust purple and road grime brown as it gently loosens stubborn contaminants from your rims. A must have for any detailer’s kit bag.

