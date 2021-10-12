Google will show its cloud customers their carbon footprint
Google’s cloud-computing division unveiled tools to help clients monitor and reduce their environmental impact, part of the company’s broader push to fight climate change. Customers can now use a carbon-footprint feature to see the gross emissions associated with their use of the Google Cloud platform, the Alphabet-owned company said Tuesday in a blog post. Google Cloud also is teaming up with Salesforce to let clients put their emissions data in the Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting platform.www.seattletimes.com
