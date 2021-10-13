CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging. Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 lead against Atlanta in Game 4. But after snapping a 22-inning scoreless drought, the Brewers blew a pair of two-run leads and were eliminated when All-Star closer Josh Hader gave up the decisive homer in a 5-4 loss to the Braves. Christian Yelich took a called third strike for the final out, and the Brewers head into the offseason still seeking their first championship. They haven’t been to the World Series since 1982, despite making the playoffs in each of the last four years.

