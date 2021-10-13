WILK | Here Lies Learning, With Success in its Wake

Learning became a loveless act for me by puberty, and in some circles that still makes me a late bloomer. This sentiment of love lost is so loud it sounds universal — It’s become a cliche to mourn the bookworm we once were in vain — but I do think condolences are owed to all the intellectuals that vanished with adolescence. Steeping in the realization that making a living necessitates schooling, and might be the end of what schooling offers, leaves little else to do but skate by. And from too young this made me a habit of doing exactly what was needed to succeed and only that. The unendingness of learning started to seem like a threat instead of a thirst that resisted quenching. Then succeeding took the backseat to staying afloat.