Niagara Wheatfield nips Lew-Port by two strokes for NFL crown

LOCKPORT — Niagara Wheatfield captured the Niagara Frontier League golf championship, but by the slimmest of margins.

The Falcons entered the tournament Tuesday tied with Lewiston-Porter in the league standings, with the winner taking the NFL title. Both teams were 13-1, with losses coming to each other. Niagara Wheatfield beat the Lancers by one point and Lew-Port topped the Falcons by four points in duals this season.

Even the individual championship was tight, as Niagara Wheatfield’s R.J. Delisanti fell to Lew-Port’s Rocco Randazzo in a two-hole playoff. But it was the back half of the lineup that secured the win for the Falcons, edging the Lancers by two strokes, 459-451, at Willowbrook Golf Course.

“We knew coming into today knowing that we’re pretty even and it ended being pretty even overall,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Tim Codd said. “... The highest score we ended up having to keep was a 95 and theirs was a 95. Even in a regular league match, it always comes down to the back of the lineup. Our highest score to keep was lower than theirs and that’s what ultimately gave us the win.”

If it came down to three golfers apiece, Lew-Port would have won. Randazzo and Delisanti finished with 79s, but Dominic Townsend (88) was eighth and Finley Patrick (92) was 12th for the Lancers.

Delisanti was joined in the top-10 with a ninth-place finish by Josh Gleason (89), but the Falcons made ground by placing five golfers in the top-19. Mason Strassburg tied for 12th with a 92, while Roman Adamschick was 16th with a 94 and Ty Reed was 19th with a 95.

“It was just nice seeing the kids play well enough to win,” Codd said. “It was a great day of golf.”

Lockport finished third with a 472, while North Tonawanda was fourth with a 478 and Kenmore West was fifth with a 479.

Kenmore West’s Tom Cavarello (81) finished third overall, while Lockport’s Anthony Gagliardi (83) was fourth and North Tonawanda’s Lucas Matyevich (85) was fifth. Lockport’s Adam Firkins (86) and North Tonawanda’s Ryan McAvory (86) were tied for sixth, while Kenmore East’s Ryan Kates rounded out the top-10 with a 90.