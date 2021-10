La'el Collins took the NFL to court last week and now knows his fate. The Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle was issued a five-game suspension following the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for violating the league's substance abuse policy -- spawning a messy back-and-forth between Collins' camp and the NFL front office. Having already lost his first appeal, Collins took the matter to court in Collin County, where Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas, sits, before seeing it moved to federal court for adjudication. The verdict finally arrived on Tuesday, and the honorable Judge Amos Mazzant III upheld the punishment on Collins.

