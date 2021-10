Jack McKee, Eric Burns and Trae Baker each placed in the top five and carried Tahlequah to a Metro Lakes Conference Cross Country championship Tuesday in Tahlequah. The Tigers, paced by McKee’s second-place finish with a time of 17:01.49, closed with 41 points, 10 points in front of Coweta. Burns was fourth with a time of 17:14.63, and Baker narrowly followed in fifth at 17:14.93.