ViacomCBS Issues The Following Statements Regarding The Passing Of Brian Goldner

 6 days ago

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) issues statements following the passing of Brian Goldner:

Statement from Shari Redstone, Non-Executive Chair, ViacomCBS Board of Directors:

Brian was an exceptionally dedicated member of our Board, whose guidance and leadership played a key role not only in the combination of Viacom and CBS but in the execution of the vision that has significantly shaped the company and will take us well into the future. While I will always be grateful for the incredible contributions Brian made to this company, what we will all miss the most is his wisdom, his kindness, his commitment, and his friendship. He will always hold a special place in our hearts and he will be forever missed.

Statement from Bob Bakish, President & CEO, ViacomCBS:

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner. Brian uniquely understood the powerful connection between play and entertainment, transforming Hasbro from its traditional roots in toys and games into a global leader in multi-platform content and experiences. As a member of the ViacomCBS Board of Directors, Brian was an essential voice guiding the evolution of our business and championing our commitment to sustainability. His passion for delighting consumers also shone through in his long-time partnership with Paramount Pictures that helped build Transformers into an iconic film franchise. We extend our deepest sympathies to Brian's family and to the entire Hasbro community during this difficult time.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry's most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

