Attalla Heritage Day set for Saturday, rain or shine
The City of Attalla will host Heritage Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in the city's historic downtown district. “We’re not exactly sure how many years this has been going on, but it has for at least 30 years. We've always held it on the third Saturday in October,” said event organizer Lisa Spears. “After working the event for 18 years, I had actually retired from the city and decided to come back and help.”www.gadsdentimes.com
