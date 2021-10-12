CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Lake Chelan Valley Events, Things to do, Meetings - OCT 13-NOV 11

CHELAN - The Lake Chelan Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Face masks are required for all those visiting the museum. The museum has been refreshed with paint, new displays and new signage and check out the 12 ft. tall Lake Chelan Historic Legend Map display. A 24” x 36” poster based on the display is available for purchase for $30. The Epson photo print depicts the lake in a vertical format along with relevant historic entries. Take a peek in the gift store and buy their latest 50th Anniversary History Notes or a Lake Chelan Historic Legend Map.

