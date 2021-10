The State Bicycle Co. 4130 All-Road Bike is being launched in an all-new paint color for avid cyclists to pick up when seeking out an autumnal way to enhance their sport and more. The new Copper Brown finish gives the bike a dazzling overhaul that will look right at home on trails or on city streets. This hue could also work to hide imperfections like mud or dust that will no doubt be picked up during intense rides during the fall months.

BICYCLES ・ 11 DAYS AGO