KCC denies second request for natural gas subpoena

By Brad Cooper
sunflowerstatejournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of natural gas users on Tuesday lost its renewed bid to get state utility regulators to subpoena a company that influences natural gas prices, which skyrocketed last winter during a prolonged period of freezing temperatures. For the second time, the Kansas Corporation Commission turned down a request from...

sunflowerstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

