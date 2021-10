Late Saturday night, Austin Riley stepped into the batter's box in the ninth inning of the Braves' playoff game, and the whole place was going nuts. There were screams of anticipation and shouts of encouragement -- from the Mississippi living room of Riley's high school coach, Mark Monaghan. As Riley, stoic as ever, began his at-bat in Truist Park about 400 miles away, Monaghan watched from his couch alongside his wife, two daughters and two cats and family dog, a boxer named Manny Ramirez Pacquiao, whose ears perked at the commotion.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO