There is a cartoon-superhero aura to the teenager the Mets call “Troll.”. Francisco Alvarez is always smiling. The grin has been painted on for 19 years and counting, even when there was less to smile about. Nowadays, he beams through dings behind the plate, through the bus rides and frustrating grind of a minor league season, through growing into a superstar catching prospect who wants to reach the majors already, but had to settle for tearing up Class-A for 15 games and High-A ball for 84 contests in 2021.

