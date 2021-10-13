CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocolate Mayonnaise Dream Cake

Cover picture for the articleChocolate mayonnaise dream cake is a real chocolate pleasure and the easiest chocolate dessert recipe that you can prepare. With just a few simple ingredients you are getting a delicious treat – this time with an extra summer flavor – its majesty: the vanilla ice cream. Try this recipe:. Servings...

D Wooden
6d ago

I used to have this recipe a long time ago. But I lost it. Thanks for the recipe again.N believe me ppl u got 2 try this. It's worth cooking. Best Food Manyo. had this recipe a very long time ago. N its great 👍

Jerry Tyner
5d ago

I used to make mayonnaise cakes 2 or 3 times a week before spouse and son became diabetic had to cut back a bit everyone should try it . most moist chocolate cake ever

