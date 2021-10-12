Yogurtland Churns New Milk Tea Frozen Yogurt

Pizza is my favorite food, whether it's a wood-fired pie or a greasy slice served on a paper plate—I'm not picky. But when it comes to frozen pizzas, my palate gets a bit more discerning. Catchy jingles and clever commercials abound for the pizza you'll find in grocery store freezer sections across the country, yet the production value of the pizza itself rarely matches the material used to market it. Tasteless, cardboard-like crust, too little cheese, and sparse toppings are just a few of the frozen pizza pitfalls I've witnessed over the years, so I was delighted to find a tasty, vegetarian-friendly option that soars above and beyond the rest: Banza Supreme Frozen Pizza (available at Amazon).

