CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernal, UT

Downtown Vernal Mayor's Walk

vernalcity.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome dressed up in your favorite costume or as you are! Local stores will

www.vernalcity.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Human remains found in Florida reserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, FBI says

Partial remains found by authorities searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, were confirmed to be his after a review of dental records. The remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after more than a month of searching for Laundrie, who was declared a person of interest in Petito's disappearance before her body was found in Wyoming. The FBI field office in Denver announced that the remains were positively identified Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Vernal, UT
Government
City
Vernal, UT
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Ethics office warned officials about unnecessary trades

The Federal Reserve’s ethics office warned officials against making unnecessary trades in March 2020, when the central bank was beginning to take measures to support the financial market as the pandemic was starting to take hold in the U.S. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the Fed’s Board...
ECONOMY
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy