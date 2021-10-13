CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DL-Methionine Market By Form (Powder, Liquid) and By Application (Animal Feed , Food & Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the DL-Methionine Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the DL-Methionine over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Methionine is mainly available in two forms named...

Las Vegas Herald

Bio-based Surfactants Market By Type (Amphoteric, Cationic, Anionic) and By Application (Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Bio-based Surfactants Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Bio-based Surfactants over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Conventional surfactants used in the industries...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hopper Dryers Market By Type (Less than 100KG, 100KG to 500KG, and Above 500KG) and By Application (Injection Molding Machine, Extrusion Machine and Blow Molding Machine) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Hopper Dryers Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Hopper dryers are also called hot air dryers, and they make the perfect choice...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Bed Formers Market By Rotor Number(Single, Double, Triple ) and By Application (Horticulture, Gardening ) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Bed Formers Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Bed formers are the specialized machinery that is used for forming the beds that...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Insulated Styrofoam Shipping Boxes Market By Type (Hinged Boxes, Un-hinged Boxes) and By End-use Industry (Medical, Chemicals, Electricals) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Insulated Styrofoam Shipping Boxes Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Insulated Styrofoam Shipping Boxes over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. With the...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Dispensing Carboy Market By Type (Glass, Plastic) and By End User Industries (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Dispensing Carboy Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Dispensing Carboy over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. According to the latest report on...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market worth $615 million by 2026 - Industry-Specific Challenges, Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

According to the new market research report "Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Conventional & Wearable Devices, Standard EEG, Video EEG, Ambulatory EEG, EMG, MEG, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices) End User (Hospitals, Neurology Centres, ASC, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market is projected to reach USD 615 million by 2026 from USD 489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Harmonic Generators Market By Type (Automated Harmonic Generator, Picosecond Harmonic Generator, Femtosecond Harmonic Generator) and By Output (200-400 nm, 400-600nm, 600-800nm) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Harmonic Generators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. According to latest research study by Fact.MR, harmonic generators market is set to witness...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Battery Testing Equipment Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Battery testing equipment are testing and measuring equipment used for checking the integrity of a secondary battery. The basic parameters verified by battery testing equipment are rated capacity, capacity retention, internal resistance, discharge rate, and life cycle performance. Usually, battery testing equipment are used for the testing of coin cells, prismatic, flat cells, and cylindrical rechargeable batteries. Battery testing equipment are available in two types; stationary and portable. Further, these equipment can be classified according to their function type, such as cell testing, module testing, and pack testing. They are extensively used in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunication industries.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Consumer IAM Market projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 15.1%

According to a new market research report "Consumer IAM Market by Component (Solutions and services), Solution (Identity Governance, Identity Authentication and Verification), Service, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in consumer identity and access management technology to drive the market growth.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

5G Networks Market - by Company, Country, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase - Emergen Research

The global 5G Networks Market is expected to reach USD 48.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A rapid escalation in the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) appliances and their widespread usage and a consistent upsurge in the volume of online data transfer in connectivity services is anticipated to propel the market growth for 5G network services. Another factor causative of the progress of the market is the escalation in demand to lessen the latency time in online connectivity services as well as the prerequisite of a consistent network service in this age of communication.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market By Type of Pipe (Stainless steel, PVC, HDPE) and By Manufacturing Process (Mandrel Mill Process, Mannesmann Plug Mill Pipe Process, Forged Process) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Liquids and gases play an important role in different industries. Thus, the transportation...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

North America Permethrin Market, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global North America Permethrin market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the North America Permethrin market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Light Field Market Size will Reach USD 154 million by 2026; at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026

According to the new market research report on the "Light Field Market by Technology (Hardware (Imaging Solutions, Light Field Displays), Software), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Architecture, Industrial, Defense), and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Light Field Market size is expected to grow from USD 76 million in 2021 to USD 154 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market include improved visual effects technology in movies and games, customized marketing, escalated need for prototyping and medical imaging.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Top Driving Factors of Livestock Grow Lights Market

According to the new market research report "Livestock Grow Lights Market by Type (Fluorescent, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Incandescent, and Hid), Livestock (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, and Others), Installation Type (Retrofit and New Installation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Livestock Grow Lights Market is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2018 to USD 8.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the livestock grow lights market include the increasing demand and consumption of animal-based products such as meat, milk, and eggs. Further, rising focus on livestock welfare and growth along with technological innovation for smart farming practices is projected to drive the market.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Washed Silica Sand Market by Fe Content, Particle Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Washed Silica Sand Market by Fe Content (>0.01%, ≤0.01%), Particle Size (≤0.4mm, 0.5mm – 0.7mm, >0.7mm), Application (Glass, Foundry, Oil well cement, Ceramic & Refractories, Abrasive, Metallurgy, Filtration) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 18 million in 2021 to USD 24 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for silica sand for numerous applications, particularly for glass and foundry application across the globe. Furthermore, the silica sand market has witnessed a significant increase in demand, owing to its demand as a good refractory material, across various end use industries.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sports Medicine Market, Impact of COVID-19, By Product Type, Companies, Global Forecast 2021-2027

Sports medicine is a type of medicine that focuses on improving people's athletic abilities. Sport medicine products aid in the recovery of injuries as well as the prevention of future injuries. Furthermore, sports medicine has outgrown all other healthcare fields in terms of growth, as healthcare practitioners in this sector can treat a wide range of people, not only athletes. The growing incidence of sports-related injuries and increased public awareness regarding physical fitness has surged in demand for the sports medicine market across the world. According to Renub Research, Global Sports Medicine Market was valued at US$ 12.1 Billion in 2027.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Ceiling tiles and panels are largely being used in construction for aesthetic purposes....
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Database Security Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon Web Services, McAfee, Fortinet

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Database Security Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Database Security market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Matcha Tea Market Trends To Reach USD 2.91 Billion in 2028 | By Reports And Data

The global matcha tea market size is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea and the unique flavor that matcha tea can add to various foods.
MARKETS

