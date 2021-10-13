CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All four teams share Group D lead at LoL Worlds

Cover picture for the articleTwo days into the League of Legends World Championship Group Stage, every team in Group D holds a 1-1 record as a result of some wild games Tuesday. Europe's MAD Lions (1-1) outlasted South Korea's Gen.G Esports (1-1) in a brutal 47-minute match. While the game started off slowly, with both teamstrading meager gold leads back and forth throughout the first 20 minutes, things heated up after the 24-minute mark. Gen.G grew its gold lead to 4,200 through good map movement and objective control, but they couldn't find a way to take MAD Lions' high-damage composition out of the game.

