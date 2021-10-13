CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analysis: The Huskies want to contend annually for Pac-12 titles. Are they recruiting well enough to reach that goal?

By MIKE VOREL SEATTLE TIMES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to believe the sky is falling, there's evidence that you're right. After all, Washington's 2022 recruiting class currently comprises just 10 commits and ranks 53rd nationally and eighth in the Pac-12 via 247Sports — on pace for its lowest finish since 2009, when Washington fired coach Tyrone Willingham following an excruciating 0-12 season.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Willingham
Person
Chris Petersen
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban’s comments about Alabama raise eyebrows

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation and a clear favorite to run the table and compete for yet another national title. And then Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to complete a shocking upset.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Uw#Stanford#Notre Dame
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR In Surprise Move

In a surprise move, the Bucs have released wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens. Mickens was released to make room for offensive lineman John Molchon, who has come off the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Jaelon Darden, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, will replace Mickens as the Bucs’ primary kick and punt returner.
NFL
On3.com

Gus Malzahn’s wife shares update on grandson, daughter

Gus Malzahn had good news to share on Sunday, despite UCF’s tough loss versus Cincinnati on Saturday. Malzahn left the 56-21 loss on a private jet headed to Birmingham, Alabama, to check on his daughter. Gus Malzahn’s daughter was. to the hospital after giving birth earlier this week. Malzahn’s wife...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Fans Criticized For What They Did On Sunday Night

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are facing some criticism for what they did while a Seattle Seahawks player was injured on Sunday night. There was a scary scene late in Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and the Seahawks. Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor appeared to suffer a serious injury toward the end of last night’s game. He was down on the field for several minutes, not moving, as he was looked at by trainers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy