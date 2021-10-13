CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Early October success

By Josh Crawford, Word from the Woods
Hampshire Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Oct. 7, I found myself running out of my classroom as soon as the final bell rang. I hopped in my truck, and took off for Pennsylvania, as I had been getting daylight pictures of a shooter on a cellular camera for a few days in a row. That particular camera was set up on a pair of white oaks that were dropping acorns like rain. The oaks were on the edge of a dense thicket, meaning they were the 1st available acorns to very good bedding.

Hampshire Review

Back in time Oct. 13

One day last week the wife of H.B. Hockman, who resides near the Romney depot, made complaint to the Romney police force that there was ten gallons of liquor in her yard for which she had no use. Inasmuch as Policeman Moreland was leaving town to attend a funeral he passed the information along to Prosecuting Attorney White and from there it got around to Sheriff Saville. The officers went to the place and found the ten gallons all right, in a keg, Mrs. Hockman had ejected from the house and which were reposing in one corner of the yard. In the meantime the owner of the place had gone to a hospital and was therefore not at home. The keg was arrested and locked up in jail, but so far no other arrests have been made. Of course, the whiskey did not walk there. It rode and somebody drove the vehicle that brought it. From rumors that have been current in this community for many months it is not the first supply which has been in that vicinity.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
