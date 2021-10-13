Autumnfest Craft Show draws 100 vendors
ALGONA—If you are looking for a large selection of quality handcrafted items, the Algona Autumnfest Craft and Vendor Show will be the place to be on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One hundred booths featuring crafts and vendors will be set-up in three locations, Algona High School, Bishop Garrigan High School and the Columbia Events Center. In addition to the vendors, lunch will be served at all three locations in addition to a bake sale. Drawings for Algona Bucks will also be held at all the locations.algona.com
