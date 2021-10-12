NHL Opening Night 2021 -- Best moments from Tampa Bay Lightning's banner raising, the Seattle Kraken's first game and more
The NHL regular season kicked off Tuesday night with some exciting games from some of the the league's best -- and newest -- franchises. The Tampa Bay Lightning raised their second banner in as many years, but the Pittsburgh Penguins spoiled their special night. Later on, two of the league's newest teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken -- took the ice and started their respective seasons.www.espn.com
Comments / 0