NHL

NHL Opening Night 2021 -- Best moments from Tampa Bay Lightning's banner raising, the Seattle Kraken's first game and more

By William E. Ricks
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL regular season kicked off Tuesday night with some exciting games from some of the the league's best -- and newest -- franchises. The Tampa Bay Lightning raised their second banner in as many years, but the Pittsburgh Penguins spoiled their special night. Later on, two of the league's newest teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken -- took the ice and started their respective seasons.

