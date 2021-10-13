The Stir To Be Different A Major Factor Of Growth Of The Asia Pacific Alopecia Treatment Market

Butylene Glycol is a colorless organic alcohol liquid. It is used as skin conditioner, a solvent and product thinning agent in the formulation of eye and facial makeup, hair and bath products personal cleanliness products, fragrances, shaving and skin care products. This serves as a humectant to hydrate the skin and therefore it is used in many beauty products that includes lotions, sunscreens, creams, moisturizers and cosmetics. The safety and usage of butylene glycol has been well documented and approved by agencies as the US FDA, the US EPA, and the CTFA (The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association). The Cosmetic Ingredient Review board has evaluated research along with several toxicology tests that are concerned with butylene glycol and has declared it safe to be used in cosmetics products. This causes minimal to mild skin irritation but does not cause sensitization. According to FDA, butylene glycol is allowed to be used as indirect food additives, for example, it may be used in polymeric coatings in contact with food.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO