Innovation To Be The Progressive Factor For Europe Biodegradable Foodservice Disposables Market

Commercial refrigeration equipment are used in restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, etc. New technologies and regulations are leading to the development of commercial refrigeration with energy efficiency that has a very low impact on the environment. Self-contained and remote condensing, among these, food service establishments are increasingly using commercial refrigeration equipment that are self-contained. Because the self-contained refrigerators have a system combined into a single physical unit. Meanwhile, refrigerators that are remote condensed are witnessing increased demand from the supermarket. As per the study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for commercial refrigeration equipment is anticipated to see a steady growth during 2017-2026. The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is also likely to exceed the value of US$ 45,000 Million revenue by 2026 end.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO