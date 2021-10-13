Former Plainfield eighth-grade teacher, area coach arrested on sex assault charges

A former Plainfield eighth-grade teacher arrested this week on accusations he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with several former students had previously been accused of similar behavior in another school district.

Craig N. McCue, 31, is accused of repeatedly and inappropriately touching three teen boys he previously taught — including allegedly touching one boy’s genitals on two occasions — and providing marijuana to at least two of the boys over the course of several months last fall and winter, new court records show.

McCue was arrested Tuesday night and served with three separate arrest warrants charging him with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.

But those court records reveal this is the second time McCue has been accused of having inappropriate relationships with young teens this year.

In January, McCue was fired from his coaching positions at Wheeler High School in North Stonington after four teen boys reported he bought them condoms during a stop at a gas station on the way home from a basketball game, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.

Between both investigations, at least seven different boys between 14 and 15 years old told investigators McCue was sexually explicit, “touchy feely,” “handsy” or even touched them sexually over the past year, records show.

McCue, who was not criminally charged in connection with the January investigation, was placed on paid administrative leave from his job as an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Plainfield Central School during the investigation in May and he resigned from the Plainfield district while the investigation was still pending, Superintendent Paul Brenton said.

“Upon learning of the pending investigation, district administrators immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave with pay and steps were taken to ensure that the teacher would not enter onto school property,” Brenton wrote in a letter to parents distributed after McCue’s arrest. “District officials cooperated fully with the investigation.”

Plainfield police were first alerted to accusations about McCue’s alleged behavior on May 15 after a parent of one of the 15-year-old boys learned McCue had provided their son marijuana and that the pair had exchanged messages that they love each other, court records show.

Investigators questioned McCue three days later, when he explained to police that he and the boy had kept in touch after the boy left his eighth-grade class in 2020 and were going to the gym together to work out regularly, according to the affidavits. McCue’s phone contained numerous images of that teen and two other boys with their shirts off while working out and messages showed he had responded to several photos that the boys were “cuties” and that one photo of the first teen’s abs was “kinda hot.”

McCue insisted he and the teens were only friends, however, and that he has been helping them with workouts and nutrition, records show.

“We’re just friends that say, like, ‘I love you, bro,’ " McCue told police.

The teen reported that McCue would occasionally touch the boys’ thighs while driving them to the gym or back from it and would sometimes slap their butts while at the gym working out, and they found it “a little weird” because it happened repeatedly, records show. Another night, McCue sent the teen an explicit picture while in the shower over Snapchat before apologizing, telling the teen he was high when he sent it, the boy told police.

But after police began investigating McCue, a second teen from the group revealed to his friend that on two separate occasions McCue asked to see the boy’s genitals, touched them, and in one of those instances showed the teen his own genitals while in the car, according to the affidavits. That teen recounted the experiences to investigators this summer and recalled that on a third occasion McCue kissed his neck.

During the course of the criminal investigation in May, Plainfield police learned McCue was investigated by the state Department of Children and Families in January for the allegations the teen basketball players made regarding his behavior and the condom purchases, according to the warrant affidavits.

McCue admitted to buying the condoms but denied all of the other allegations at the time, police noted. DCF notified officials at both school districts at the time of the investigation, as required by state law, a spokesman said.

Peter L. Nero, North Stonington’s superintendent, said in a letter Wednesday that school officials learned of an “inappropriate incident” involving the coach in January and, based on an initial investigation by the school, immediately fired him. He said the incident happened off school property, outside of school hours and did not occur during a sanctioned school activity.

McCue was placed on administrative leave from his Plainfield position during that earlier DCF review but it was not immediately clear Wednesday what, if any, discipline he may have faced within the Plainfield school district following that investigation.

Police obtained three arrest warrants charging McCue this month and took him into custody on Tuesday night. McCue was held on $200,000 and appeared in Superior Court in Danielson on Wednesday.

Plainfield police have asked that anyone with additional information related to McCue contact the department at 860-564-0804; all calls will remain confidential. Reports of suspected child abuse or maltreatment also can be made 24 hours a day, anonymously, to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline at 1-800-842-2288.

Courant staff writer Christine Dempsey contributed to this story.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com .