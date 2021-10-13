Waterloo school board hires firm to lead search for new superintendent
WATERLOO — The Board of Education Wednesday approved a contract with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search for a new superintendent. The decision during a special meeting followed a Tuesday work session with Trent Grundmeyer and Roger Wilcox of the Ankeny firm, the board’s top candidate for the process. Superintendent Jane Lindaman announced Oct. 7 that she is retiring from Waterloo Community Schools effective July 1.wcfcourier.com
