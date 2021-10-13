CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Modern Nordic Design Houseboats

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'HUBLO' houseboat has been designed by Vasilatos Ianis as a floating dwelling that would provide inhabitants with all the amenities they need to comfortably live on the water. The houseboat calls to mind Nordic design on the exterior and is well-equipped to accommodate a family of four thanks...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 8

Related
yankodesign.com

This tiny home built from an old shipping container brings modern design to an elusive forest environment!

Ela is a shipping container turned tiny home located in a forested clearing somewhere in the small, picturesque town of Walnut Creek, Ohio. As suspected, winter is coming and so is the wanderlust. As we consider holiday travel plans, we’ll inevitably end up scrolling through all of the log cabins and tiny homes on Airbnb to find our ideal snowbird’s nest. Today, disused shipping containers, recycled paper, and AI technology are transforming picturesque winter escapes into tiny homes located everywhere from the coast to the forest. In the small town of Walnut Creek, Ohio, a tiny home called Ela built from an old shipping container sits amongst the trees to offer one such escape.
HOME & GARDEN
Design Milk

Casa Prime: A Modern Beach House Designed for Ease + Leisure

Located on the Riviera de São Lourenço beach on the coast of São Paulo sits Casa Prime, a modern beach house that was designed for that easy way of life typically associated with summer beach homes. Designed by Raiz Arquitetura, the home features a rectangular shape that allows for an open layout free of distracting pillars, so that each room flows into one another with effortless ease.
HOME & GARDEN
bravamagazine.com

Waunakee Remodeling Balances Modern Touches With Timeless Design

Waunakee Remodeling takes their customer service seriously. Originally started as a roofing and siding business, window replacements were a natural progression. And when customers asked if they’d consider doing interior remodeling projects, well, they just couldn’t say no. Today, they’ve become a full-service interior/exterior remodeling company. “Customer satisfaction is of...
yankodesign.com

This modern eco-home features a garden roof and integrates the surrounding forest into its design!

Hugging House is a modern eco-home architecture concept that features a garden roof and incorporates the natural landscape of the land into its layout. Noticing the devasting changes that come with climate change, most modern architects look to the natural world for inspiration to help preserve it. Whether that means building a self-sustainable home using a ‘passive house’ construction method or incorporating biophilia into the design scheme, architects interpret earth’s many ecosystems in exciting and different ways.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic#Design#Houseboat
homify.com

7 Modern Roof Designs to Revitalize Your Forever Home

When it comes to modern roof designs, there's no shortage of styles to meet your aesthetic wants and functional needs. Sure, roofing is not as exciting as landscaping or interior design. And yet, the roof is arguably the largest and most eye-catching aspect of a house. So there's no reason why it shouldn't receive considerable attention.
INTERIOR DESIGN
cepro.com

Kanto White TV Mounts Bring a Touch of Modern Design to Every Home

Click to learn more about Kanto White TV Mounts and their benefits for custom AV integration projects. White TV Wall Brackets Complete Sleek and Stylish Interior Design. The entertainment section of the living room is an important area. End-users are seeking a modern and minimal look in their homes. At the same time, architecture and interior design firms are working with open spaces and natural light. If you have an AV installation project in a bright room, the Kanto White TV Mounts, especially the PDX680W, can help you achieve the modern look your customers are in search of while being easy for you to install.
ELECTRONICS
ArchDaily

Brick Houses in Spain: Modern Masonry Design for Home Interiors and Exteriors

Brick Houses in Spain: Modern Masonry Design for Home Interiors and Exteriors. The ample supply, durability, and affordability of brick makes it one of the most widely used and iconic materials in Spanish architecture, especially within the Mudejar tradition. Throughout history, they have added both beauty and function to the spaces that use them, offering protection from the elements while also permitting the entry of natural light and air flow.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
TrendHunter.com

Retro-Futuristic Home Designs

The Terada House is located in Tokyo, Japan. It hides a colorful and retro-futuristic interior behind a modernist concrete facade. When describing the project, Terada Hirate Sekkei explains it as a house that showcases "memories of the future." One might feel reminiscent of The Jetsons cartoon when looking at the Terada House due to its brutalist yet space-themed design.
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Outdoorsy Office Designs

Education First is a company that specializes in language-learning tours across the world. Its Denver outpost occupies two floors in the city's first commercial cross-laminated timber building. The company decided to model its interior design off of the city's outdoorsy culture. With the use of natural materials and earth-toned color...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Museum-Quality Illuminators

The ARTIFOX Table Light is an illuminator for the home or office that will provide users with an elegant experience thanks to a series of premium features. The lamp was created in collaboration with Gantri and features sustainable components in its construction like plant-based polymers instead of plastics like PET or ABS. The light comes in three finish options to choose from including Black, White and Sand, which are each characterized by their mushroom-like appearance that can act as a storage spot for small items on its base.
ELECTRONICS
wgvunews.org

Making Modern

Co hosts Brooke and Brice Gilliam host a full season of home design tips on the new magnolia Home Network Design, available for streaming. We talk to B and B.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Local design firm scoops up HGTV award for sleek, modern guesthouse

When HGTV posted a call to entry for their annual Designer of the Year awards, the team at Rumor Design + ReDesign knew exactly which house to submit: a guest-house-entertainment-enclave that one of their clients had built on their property, across from their main house on Butcherknife Creek. This year’s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Tiny, space-saving desk setups designed to perfectly fit into your modern homes!

The most important element of our home office is our desk, especially since work from home became the new normal, and we basically bid adieu to corporate offices. Finding the right desk is just half the battle. You may find the best desk ever, but if you don’t know how to set it up, in accordance with your needs, then you may just be losing the second half of the battle. And this can be a huge task when we take into consideration the size of our modern-day cramped apartments! We need desk setups that occupy minimum space while providing us with the utmost functionality and work. Because a great day of work partially depends on the state of our desk and its setup! If you want to set up your desk in the most efficient manner possible, ensuring that it perfectly merges with the rest of your millennial home, while boosting productivity and motivation, then you’re at the right place! Here are a few impressive desk setups for you to gain inspiration from, and finally declutter and set up your desk the way you really want to. Best of luck!
INTERIOR DESIGN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Beatitude becomes a destination for modern and designer handcrafted sarees

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/Heylin Spark): India is a multi-cultured, ethnically diverse country with a vast history and different dressing styles. Women in India have been gracefully wearing sarees of different types in different styles for years, and beautifully representing Indian culture across the globe. Keeping a global vision,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Hybrid Racing Yachts

The Inception 24m Yacht has been designed by Bury Design as a futuristic rendering of a premium aquatic vessel that would provide passengers with an opulent onboard experience, efficient propulsion system and more. The yacht is imagined as a stylish day boat that would accommodate four guests and two crew...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Design Milk

The Top Modern Holiday Gifts for the Design Lover in Your Life

We probably all have at least one aesthete in our lives – the one who appreciates the way something looks just as much as how it functions. It’s more than just liking pretty things, it’s that true appreciation for how and why something was designed a certain way and how it makes us feel being around it. They’re the ones whose gift you want to put real thought into because when you find that perfect something you know just how happy it will make them. Give the gift of beautiful design this holiday season with these modern holiday gift ideas. From decor and glassware to games and tech, the design lover in your life will love the elevated aesthetic of these picks.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy