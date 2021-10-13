CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU to face former offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes at Baylor

By Dana Greene
ABC4
 6 days ago

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It will be a reunion of sorts Saturday night in Waco.

Former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, now the OC with Baylor, will face his former team. Grimes was the Cougars offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2018-2020. Former BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos also went with Grimes to Baylor.

Grimes helped make Zach Wilson and the BYU offense one of the best in the nation last year, and he’s already had a big influence on the Baylor offense. The Bears are 5-1, averaging over 38 points per game this season.

“I’ve been really impressed with the things I’m seeing and what Grimes has done there,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “Grimey is a good coach. We were really fortunate to have him for three years and to have Mateos here for a couple years as well. They’ve have an impact on their team already and their program just like they did here.”

BYU commits four turnovers in 26-17 loss to Boise State

“They do a great job at developing players,” said offensive lineman James Empey. “I was grateful to have them for the last three years and to be able to work with them. From what I’ve seen from the Baylor offense, they’re still doing their thing.”

Baylor’s dynamic quarterback Gerry Bohanan has accounted for 17 touchdowns and no turnovers. He’s doing a lot of the same things Wilson did the last few years at BYU.

“Yeah, a lot of similarities,” Sitake said. “We know a lot of of the stuff that they’re doing. Grimey is doing a great job as far as their execution. The fact that their quarterback hasn’t thrown an interception all season long is a good sign that they’re taking care of the football and doing it the right way.”

Allgeier scores three touchdowns as BYU runs away from Utah State, 34-20

So, who has the advantage? BYU knows the system Grimes runs, but Grimes also knows BYU’s defense pretty well.

“You’re right, we do know him,” said BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty. “We know his coaching style and potentially some of what they’re going to do. He also knows how we run things defensively. I just think it’s going to be a fun matchup.”

BYU (5-1) and Baylor (5-1) will kick off at 1:30 p.m Saturday afternoon.

ABC4

