(Anita) CAM is one win away from polishing off a 2nd straight undefeated regular season. They’ll be in action at 4-3 Boyer Valley in Week 8. Cougar coach Barry Bower reveals the message to the team this week is ‘finish.’ “One of the things we talked a little bit about is finishing. After the ball game on Friday nigh we just had to make sure we finish and take one game at a time which is what we’ve been doing all season. Finish the regular season out strong and then prepare yourself for the road ahead. We know we have a tough task and are going on the road against a gosh darn good Boyer Valley team. They have some skill and some big guys up front that can do some damage.”

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO