Chili cook off, corn hole tournament set for Oct. 23

The 2021 annual chili cook-off will bring 10 gallons of chili to downtown Washington Oct. 22. Downtown Washington Inc., which is organizing the event, is hoping for 20 chili-cooking teams, all of whom will compete to win awards for best chili, best decorated booths, most money raised for the United Way and the people’s choice award, said Nicole Oermann, event and administrative assistant for the organization. The teams include businesses and organizations around town, some of which have competed in the event before, such as the Bank of Washington, the Washington Lions Club and Route 66 Realtors, and some of which are new to the competition, such as Oak & Front Wine Bar and Angelina’s Italian Market.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO