CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Chili cook off, corn hole tournament set for Oct. 23

amtrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth annual Melissa Rotary Chili Cook off and Corn hole Tournament will be held at 11 a.m. Oct 23 at the Melissa City Hall pavilion. Members of the high school football team will serve as the chili judges. All money raised will go toward fighting polio across the globe.

www.amtrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Community comes out to enjoy chili cook off

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the he 16th Annual Southern Stone County Fire Protection Districts Firefighter Chili Cook Off was held Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School. This is a community event sponsored by the Southern Stone County Fire...
thunder1320.com

United Way golf tournament is set for Oct. 29; still room for your team

United Way of Highway 55 will host an event for the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Last year was a struggle for all nonprofits to organize a safe fundraiser and continue fund flow. United Way of Highway 55 partners with local nonprofits every year through their thorough allocation process. Last year they partnered with 16 local nonprofits and allocated $40,000. This year the committee chose 19 nonprofits in the 3 counties UWHWY55 serves: Coffee, Moore, and Warren Co. Every year the goal is to raise more, to give more. All funds raised here, stay here.
CHARITIES
ecrecord.com

Linton Chamber of Commerce’s Chili Cook-off will be held Oct. 9

After having the event cancelled last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Linton Chamber of Commerce will resume its annual Chili Cook-off this year. The 21st Annual event will kick off National Chili Month and the opening day of North Dakota’s pheasant hunting season on Saturday (Oct. 9), in the parking lot of Lisa K. McCrory, CPA at […]
LINTON, ND
The Jessamine Journal

Chili cook-off set for Saturday in Wilmore

A nip is in the evening air and bragging rights are on the line as the annual Jessamine County chili cook-off returns after a hiatus due to Covid 19. The event, a fundraiser for the Jessamine County Historical Society, is a contest to determine where the best chili cooks in Jessamine live. For an admission of $10 a person (free to children 12 and under), everyone is welcome to sample the various offerings, vote for their favorite, and then eat their fill. Beverages, deserts, and fixings are included.
WILMORE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Hole#Chili#Pakistan#World Polio Day#End Polio#Progress#African#The Melissa Rotary Club
ecrecord.com

Chili Cook-off place winners

The team sponsored by the Time Out Tavern in Strasburg placed second in the chili-tasting contest at the Linton Chamber of Commerce 21st Annual Chili Cook-off on Oct. 9. Team members were, from left, Sonya Schumacher, Adam Drescher and Annie Kinsella. (Chili Cook-off photos by Mark Weber).
STRASBURG, ND
Southside Times

Perry Township Kiwanis postpones sixth annual chili cook-off

The Perry Township Kiwanis has decided to again postpone its sixth annual Chili Cook-off due to COVID-19 concerns. Co-president and event leader Scott Splichal explained that the Building Use Group of Friedens United Church of Christ, where the event was slated to be held, said concerns related to the virus, crowds and social distancing made it necessary to suggest that alternatives be explored.
POLITICS
knopnews2.com

United Way annual chili cook off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The United Way held their annual chili cook off at First National Bank in downtown North Platte Friday. Twelve teams showed competed for best chili. All proceeds go to the benefit the 14 non-profit organizations supported by the United Way, which kicked off their annual campaign this month. This year they hope to raise $200,000.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
ecrecord.com

2021 Chili Cook-off Champions

For the fourth time in the past five events, “Hole-in-One Chili” (sponsored by the Linton Lions Club) came away with first place in the chili-tasting contest of the 21st Annual Linton Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-off, held Oct. 9. Team members were, from left, Alan Ibach, Brian Ibach and Eric Paul. (See more photos of the chili cook-off in this […]
LINTON, ND
derbyinformer.com

Derby Chamber chili cook-off returns with high spirits

Excitement, fellowship and the smell of a couple dozen pots of chili filled the air at Madison Avenue Central Park on Oct. 9 as businesses, patrons and community leaders gathered for the Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off. The sixth annual event returned to Madison Avenue Central Park this month...
DERBY, KS
harborcountry-news.com

Skip’s Chili Cook-off a delicious way to end Farmers Market season

NEW BUFFALO — The 15th Chili Cook-off, held Sunday, Oct. 10, at Skip’s Restaurant and Catering in New Buffalo, brought out both heat and flavor on the balmy final day of the European Farmers Market. People’s Choice Award-winners Chris Hebron of Hebron Farms and Marcial Kajer from Kajer’s Greens are...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
vermontjournal.com

Large number of tasters drawn to Ludlow Rotary Chili Cook-Off

LUDLOW, Vt. – Whether it was the peak of the foliage season, the lure of a non-Covid event, or the aroma of multiple chilies in the autumn air, an exceptionally large number of the area residents and visitors made their way through the 25-plus chili offerings of the Ludlow Rotary Club’s 30th Annual Chili Cook-Off.
LUDLOW, VT
Washington Missourian

Chili cook-off to make return to downtown

The 2021 annual chili cook-off will bring 10 gallons of chili to downtown Washington Oct. 22. Downtown Washington Inc., which is organizing the event, is hoping for 20 chili-cooking teams, all of whom will compete to win awards for best chili, best decorated booths, most money raised for the United Way and the people’s choice award, said Nicole Oermann, event and administrative assistant for the organization. The teams include businesses and organizations around town, some of which have competed in the event before, such as the Bank of Washington, the Washington Lions Club and Route 66 Realtors, and some of which are new to the competition, such as Oak & Front Wine Bar and Angelina’s Italian Market.
WASHINGTON, MO
oklahoman.com

Cooks to get spicy at chili cookoff at Fall Harvest Festival

OKC Beautiful's third annual Fall Harvest Festival is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and includes a chili cookoff at the Delmar Gardens Food Truck Park in the Farmers Market District. Local restaurants and home chefs will compete for the blue ribbon in the chili cookoff. Guest judges include social media influencers Phi Nguyen and Apollo Woods and yours truly. The Big Friendly Beer Bus will be parked on site for suds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSLS

Sorry turkey, but chili cook-offs are the new Friendsgiving

There are so many things to love about this time of year, including Friendsgiving, which is when a group of friends gathers together to celebrate Thanksgiving. “Friendsgivings” really seemed like they took off in the past five or so years, as groups of millennials had their own little celebrations. It’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
Corning Observer

Golf tournament to benefit Corning Veterans' Hall

A “VFW Golf Tournament” is in the works, scheduled for Nov. 13 at The Links at Rolling Hills, to benefit the Corning Veteran's Memorial Hall rehabilitation project. Travis Beckley, a Corning High School grad and former Corning resident, is organizing the fundraiser in honor of his grandfather, David Blanchard, a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for whom the local - David L. Blanchard VFW Post 4218 – is named.
CORNING, CA
abc57.com

Michiana Chili Cook-off

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Today is the 23 annual chili cook-off at Martin’s Super Market Heritage Square Location from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The proceeds benefit the ACF South Bend Chefs and Cooks Association and Food Bank of Northern Indiana. Local restaurants will be participating in the cook-off to compete...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta Y serves up Chili Cook-Off

MARIETTA — Cheryl Means and her mother, Eunice Busch, are regulars at the Marietta Family YMCA. “We come here and work out twice a week,” said Busch, a few days shy of her 98th birthday. On Sunday they were back again — to compete, and eat, at the center’s third...
MARIETTA, OH
Manteca Bulletin

Ripon Rotary plans chili cook off, car show Oct. 30

The Ripon Rotary Club Foundation will be hosting a Chili Cook Off and Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 30. Proceeds will go towards Trade School Scholarships graduating seniors at both Ripon High and Ripon Christian High, according to John Mangelos of Ripon Rotary. He noted that Rotary handed out $1,000...
RIPON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy