New book ‘Stories I’ve Been Told’ features Schulenburg-area residents
Local people featured in Stories I’ve Been Told – Volume 1, a new 210-page anthology written by local author Elaine Thomas, include Evelyn and Dorothy Ripper, James (Speedy) Niesner, Franklin Guettermann, and Gladys Holub of Gladys’ Bakery fame. Elaine chose these 25 narratives at random from her many stories that have appeared in local print publications over the past eight years, plus one of…www.schulenburgsticker.com
