New book ‘Stories I’ve Been Told’ features Schulenburg-area residents

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde set out to write and record a different kind of duet with “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” Carly tells us that instead of taking the usual rivalry position when two women discover they are sharing the same man, they wanted to present a different perspective. “A lot of times in a cheating situation women immediately want to fight each other or they wanna fight the guy, and in reality none of that really matters. It's that feeling of realizing 'I've been duped,' and Ashley and I never meet in the song and there's a reason for that because I think a lot of times it doesn't need to be but you just never thought you'd be in that situation.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO