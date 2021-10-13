CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken vs. Golden Knights results: Ryan Donato scores first goal in Seattle history but Vegas skates away winner

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL's newest team hit the ice for the first time in its history on Tuesday night and, while the Kraken didn't skate away the winners, they still made some history. In a battle of the league's two newest franchises, the older kids — the Golden Knights — won 4-3. While Seattle came out with some jump and got an early chance by Jordan Eberle that rang off the pipe and a power-play opportunity, it was Vegas that cashed in early. The Golden Knights scored two goals in the opening seven minutes — one by Max Pacioretty and one by Jonathan Marchessault — before adding a third less than seven minutes into the middle frame.

