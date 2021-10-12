CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie Mae Crisp Lankford, 80, of Riceville passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late William Howard and Mary Brown Crisp, and was preceded in death by husband, Bob Lankford; son, Danny Lankford; two daughters, Robin Lankford and Carol Ann (Kay) Eiche; sister, Linda Joyce Crisp Burton; and two brothers, Steven Ray Crisp and George Lee Crisp. She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. Survivors include daughter, Kathy Lankford Newman of Riceville; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Reno of Cleveland; two brothers, Harley Crisp of Riceville, and Clyde Crisp of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Leamon officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Lower Spring Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Jessie-Lankford Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

