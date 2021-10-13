CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Encore Musical Theatre casts for ‘A Thousand Faces’

A Thousand Faces: The Lon Chaney Musical tells the incredible true story of the pioneering silent movie star who changed the face of film. Born to deaf parents who didn’t speak, Lon learns at an early age to communicate through facial expressions and pantomime. With their son, Creighton, in tow, Lon performs with his charismatic first wife as a song and dance man in vaudeville houses across the country. When a family scandal destroys his theater career and results in a bitter divorce, Lon must quickly find work and establish a stable home or lose his son. He turns to the budding silent film industry—transforming himself with incredible depth and humanity into characters living on the fringe. Lon shoots to international fame as the star of over 150 films, including the original Hunchback of Notre Dame and Phantom of the Opera. He struggles to meet the demands of career, along with those as a father—as talking pictures sweep the nation.

