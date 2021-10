CHICOPEE — Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group confirmed Friday it will alter its behavioral health services here, but declined to specify the changes. A long-time behavioral health patient at the group’s Granby Road location was informed during a recent visit that the department there would close in early 2022. A Trinity Health email provided to The Republican by the patient stated that “providers and staff will be working with all affected patients to transition care to affiliated or other providers as appropriate.”

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO