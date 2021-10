The North Augusta Department of Public Safety announced one of North Augusta's main roadways will close at the end of October. Observatory Avenue will be closed between West Martintown Road and Clay Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, starting Oct. 27. The road will remain closed through Oct. 29. The specific section of the roadway will also be closed on Nov. 1 for paving.

