Billy Ray Godsey, 67, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hamilton Medical Center. Billy lost his sight at the age of 14 as a result of a motorcycle wreck. Although he was totally blind, the only thing he could not do was drive a car. He truly loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was an extremely hard worker who loved his family and friends and enjoyed life to its fullest. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Godsey; and stepfather, Fred Layman. He is survived by his mother, Mary Layman; sons, Chris Godsey and wife, Sandra, of Cleveland, and Shane Godsey of Decatur; granddaughters, Hailey and Miranda Godsey; sisters and spouses, Susie and Jimmy Lawson, Laurie and Scott Miesse, and Lynn and Rob Spillar; brother and spouse, Van and Hydi Godsey; special friend, Sharon Robinson and family, Jeff and Sherri Robinson and Nathan Robinson; along with several other close friends and family. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Jamey Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Decatur Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will include Jeff Robinson, Nathan Robinson, Brad Robinson, Marty Lawson, Michael Lawson, and Jimmy Lawson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Decatur Cemetery, P.O. Box 115, Decatur, TN 37322; or the Tennessee School for the Blind at Friends of TSB, P.O. Box 140057, Nashville, TN 37214-0057.