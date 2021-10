I hear from people all the time who feel stuck in the 9 to 5 and want to start a business, but they have no idea how to get there. The first thing I ask them?. So many people cannot truly grasp how many of the things they love can actually be a thriving career. Believe me, I get it. Never in a million years did I think my decorating and DIY craft hobbies could turn into a 7-figure business. We are all programmed to follow the formal steps to a corporate career. You go to school, graduate, find a job, and work to get that promotion. The good news is that you CAN build a business based around your passions, but it is going to take some thinking outside the box.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO