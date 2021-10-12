Josie Lynnette “Noopy” Lillard, 59, of Old Fort and formerly of Delano, departed this life on Oct. 7, 2021. “Noopy,” as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on Feb. 18, 1962, in Cleveland to Mr. Bobby J. Wilson Sr. and the late Ms. Mary Rush Wilson. She was a member of Ball Play Baptist Church and a 1980 graduate of Polk County High School, where her beauty and charisma led her to be voted as Miss PoCoHi by her peers. Some of her fondest memories include her love for flowers. She had more than a green thumb and could grow almost any plant or flower from thin air. “Noopy” was gifted in that manner and had a great passion for anything that involved gardening or planting. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all that were blessed to have known her, especially her smile and laughter that could brighten any room that she entered. Though her years were short, her love was deep and long and will be missed dearly by her beloved family. In addition to her mother, Ms. Mary Rush Wilson, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby J. “Butch” Wilson Jr.; and nephew, Adam Willis. Left to cherish the many memories include her loving husband of 17 years, William Lamar “Marty” Lillard; beloved daughters, Terra (Joshua) Caughron and Linda Holder; father, Bobby J. Wilson Sr.; cherished grandchildren, Xander Isacc Caughron, Cooper Jax Caughron, Tucker Wayne Caughron, and Allison Stella Hayes; siblings, Christy (Doug) Patterson and Vicky (Greg) Willis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with Robby Hatcher officiating. Interment will follow in Ball Play Baptist Church Cemetery with her family serving as pallbearers. Friends and family will gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.