Russell Lillard Rouse Sr., 60, a longtime resident of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home. He was born in Neptune, N.J., on Nov. 8, 1960, a son of the late James and Mary Rouse. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Miracle Deliverance Tabernacle. Russell enjoyed many hobbies, but enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren most of all. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin Rouse; one sister, Marie Rouse; and one brother, Melvin Rouse. Russell leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Debbie Hester Rouse; two sons, Russell Rouse Jr. and Toby Rouse; five grandchildren, Bradley, Shylah, Ariat, Sage and Kyndare; two sisters. Rita Wall and Margaret Rouse; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, from 5 to 7 p.m. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation time with Brother Anthony Wynn officiating. Share a memory of Russell and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.