CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TN

Russell Lillard Rouse Sr.

dailypostathenian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Lillard Rouse Sr., 60, a longtime resident of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home. He was born in Neptune, N.J., on Nov. 8, 1960, a son of the late James and Mary Rouse. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Miracle Deliverance Tabernacle. Russell enjoyed many hobbies, but enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren most of all. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin Rouse; one sister, Marie Rouse; and one brother, Melvin Rouse. Russell leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Debbie Hester Rouse; two sons, Russell Rouse Jr. and Toby Rouse; five grandchildren, Bradley, Shylah, Ariat, Sage and Kyndare; two sisters. Rita Wall and Margaret Rouse; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, from 5 to 7 p.m. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation time with Brother Anthony Wynn officiating. Share a memory of Russell and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, TN
Obituaries
City
Athens, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Rouse
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy