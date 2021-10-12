Susan Ninette Miller Morrow of Athens passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, at the age of 50. Susan was born on Oct. 16, 1970, to Carla Lay Miller and the late Bob Miller. She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Madison Leanne Morrow; infant brother, Michael Andrew Miller; and grandparents Robert and Ruth Miller and Carl and Iva Lay. Susan was a lifelong member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. Her biggest joy in life was her son, Drew Alexander Morrow. She spent her days and nights caring for all his needs which she put above her own and loved him with every fiber of her being. She taught him how to love God and to pray. Susan also loved her family and close friends truly and deeply. She always wanted them to know how much she loved them. Susan is survived by her son, Drew; her mom, Carla Lay Miller; her brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Stephanie Miller; her uncles and aunts, David and Mary Miller and Rick and Dawne Lay; her niece, Lexi Miller; and cousins, Cheryl Miller, Laura Beth Mager, and Jordan Lay. A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held on her birthday, Oct. 16, for her family and close friends. No formal visitation will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Susan Ninette Miller Morrow.