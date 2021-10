The Offshore Ale Company is changing hands, with a sale of the popular eatery and its Kennebec avenue building expected to close next month for an undisclosed price. Longtime owners Colleen and Phil McAndrews are selling the year-round Oak Bluffs brewery and restaurant to Bill and Susan Honeycutt of Medford and Edgartown, owners of the John Brewer’s Tavern restaurants in Malden and Waltham.