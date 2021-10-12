James Webber, 69, of Etowah passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. James was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Webber. He is survived by his son, Scott Webber; mother, Eloise Dunning; grandchildren, Paiton and Brody Webber; sister, Mary Dunning; and brother, Bob Dunning. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Dennis Bordwine officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at McMinn Memory Gardens on Friday, Oct. 15, for the 11 a.m. committal service with military honors. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.